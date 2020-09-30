Move in Day 5 | Freshers 2020

It’s the final Move in Day of Freshers 2020! Moving in today were Cayley, Robert Bakewell and William Morris. LSUTV went along to see how it all went!

Presenter: James Bostock

Producer: Ben Cooke

Camera Operator: Ben Cooke, Vedika Bansal

Audio Operator: David Owens

Editor: Ben Cooke

Executive Producer: Ben Cooke

