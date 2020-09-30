Move in Day 5 | Freshers 2020

It’s the final Move in Day of Freshers 2020! Moving in today were Cayley, Robert Bakewell and William Morris. LSUTV went along to see how it all went!
Presenter: James Bostock
Producer: Ben Cooke
Camera Operator: Ben Cooke, Vedika Bansal
Audio Operator: David Owens
Editor: Ben Cooke
Executive Producer: Ben Cooke
LSUTV is the award-winning Student Television Station for Loughborough University, and part of LSU Media. Get involved and join our team of volunteers today!
- BACK TO THE BUBBLE: University COO warns students to be careful on campus
- FRESHERS LINEUP: Find out what events you can expect this Freshers week!
- LSU STATEMENT ON STUDENT OPPORTUNITIES: ‘Activities to be delivered digitally’
- FRESHERS 2020 MOVE IN DAYS: Check out Move in Day 4