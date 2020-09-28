Student Suspended from Studies after Racist Snapchat

A student who posted a racist Snapchat story berating other ethnicities whilst ironically eating a curry, has been suspended from the university before the first semester has even started.

The student, who shall not be named, posted a Snapchat story of him saying racist remarks about his flatmates. In the story he says he is “not being racist” however, he then proceeds to say that he was “stuck in the ethnicity flat… when there are loads of fittys [sic]in all the other flats”, claiming that “they all stink”.

The screenshot of the Snapchat story has circulated around Twitter, with currently over 1500 retweets and 3500 likes.

The University, however, has taken swift action. Last night, Loughborough University tweeted:

We are aware of a completely unacceptable racist social media post that is said to have been made by a Loughborough student. An immediate investigation has been opened and in keeping with our approach, will be transparent with our findings. Racism has no place at Loughborough. — Loughborough University (@lborouniversity) September 27, 2020

Later this afternoon, the University responded with a further statement in regards to the racist comments sent by the Fresher:

Following offensive remarks of a racist nature made on social media, a student has been suspended from the University and a full investigation is underway. Those directly affected have received support or given offers of support. — Loughborough University (@lborouniversity) September 28, 2020

Many Twitter users, however, are not completely happy with the response of the University, stating that “there should be no investigation” and “he should be expelled from his studies”.

What about this needs an investigation? He is not only being racist but is also bullying his flatmates? Your leniency will encourage him and others to repeat this kind of behaviour. Far too many people of colour pay tuition at your institution for that to even be accepted. — Shams ⁷ (@shaaams08) September 28, 2020

The University are still continuing with their investigation, and this article will continue to be updated on this breaking story.