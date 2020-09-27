LSU Media

Photo by Chris Leroux

Labour MP calls for student migration to university to be paused

By on Freshers, Freshers 2020, Label News, Label Online, News

Labour’s Shadow Education Secretary, Kate Green MP, has called for the government to consider pausing the return of students to university while on BBC Breakfast this morning.

In the interview, Ms Green acknowledged that there were many students on campuses across the country already, but for those that aren’t “the government should consider whether it makes sense to pause the migration to university”.

Her comments follow reports of some hall of residence being put into lockdown at Exeter, Manchester Met and some Scottish universities. Reports indicate over 1,700 students at Manchester Metropolitan University have been told to stay in their rooms at two halls of residence after 127 students tested positive.

What about Loughborough?

It is currently unlikely that any of these measures would be taken here in Loughborough yet, as Move in Day’s are well under way and the message that the COO and Vice Chancellor have been sending out is that the university is keen to welcome students back and intends to deliver in-person teaching where possible.

Chief Operating Officer, Richard Taylor, recently made clear in a number of tweets the measures that the University would be willing to go to prevent any kind of restrictions for students returning home for the Christmas break.


Be sure to keep up to date with the current number of cases in Loughborough through our weekly Covid-19 case updates.

