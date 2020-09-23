University Release Statement Following New Government Outlines

The University released a statement last night detailing the guidelines and precautions which will be taken in the new academic year, following the new Government outlines for the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, the government formally announced that from Thursday, pubs, bars and restaurants will now have a curfew of 10pm and will be restricted to table service only. Alongside this, office workers are being advised to work from home if possible, retail staff will now have to wear face coverings and adult indoor sports can only be played in groups of less than six.

The statement from the University primarily outlines the “plans for learning and teaching”, reminding students of the safety precautions which will be taken when the start of the academic year begins on Monday 5th October. Some of these safety precautions include: one-way systems, reduced capacity in many common areas and social distancing. Another safety precaution is the Face Covering Policy the University has in place, also stating that each student is provided with one face covering.

In regards to sports, the University have stated that:

“All our facilities are open, with reduced capacity, to ensure everyone can keep a safe distance, and with enhanced cleaning regimes in place.”

Sports clubs have also had to adapt to the new Government outlines so, “they’ll let you know what’s planned for training and competition”.

The statement also emphasises the support services offered by Student Services. Which will mainly be provided online but, will have some face-to-face services available when needed.

Header photo by Joshua Gray.