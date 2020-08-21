Sprint Bus Service Resumed on Campus

Today, the Loughborough University campus Sprint Bus service is resuming service after months of closure.

The Sprint service was initially reduced to an out-of-term-time service on the 23rd of March after the Government announced a national lockdown, and the service was later cancelled altogether due to a lack of demand amid the COVID-19 crisis.

However, Kinchbus have now said that “as activity on campus continues to increase we are now at a point in which the bus service can be reintroduced” at the usual out-of-term frequency the campus is accustomed to during the Summer months.

Due to social distancing measures, the capacity of each Sprint bus will be significantly reduced, so staff and students have been advised to leave plenty of time for travel as there may be a wait for a service with capacity.

Services will run at regular 15 minute intervals between the Train Station and Holywell Park on weekdays, at 20 minute intervals between the Train Station and University on Saturdays, and at 40 minute intervals on Sundays.

First Bus to / from University Frequency Last Bus to / from University Weekdays 7:45am / 8:05am 15 Minutes 6:00pm / 6:20pm Saturday 7:40am / 8:00am 20 Minutes 5:40pm / 6:00pm Sunday 12:00pm / 12:20pm 40 Minutes 7:20pm / 7:40pm

Due to the Coronavirus, Kinchbus have put in significant measures on the service to ensure it is a safe as possible for passengers, including improved cleaning, optional PPE for staff, temporary barrier screens, and digital thermometer checks for staff.

To ride on the service, staff and students must wear a face covering, should wash their hands before and after using the bus, aim to leave 2 meters between other riders, and should use contactless payments if available.

A regular service will also be restored on other Kinchbus services across Loughborough from today, including a normal service on Kinchbus 11 and 12, which serve the Holt Hall and Forest Road.