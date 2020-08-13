Results Day 2020

Congratulations on your results! Even though this year’s results day has occurred during a very unusual and unprecedented time, you’ve finally made it!

Even though this year at Loughborough will be slightly different to previous years, you will still have an amazing time. Freshers is undoubtedly a very nerve-wracking experience, whether you are living on or off-campus, it can still be daunting for many. However, you will soon discover all of the opportunities Loughborough has to offer whether that be academically or socially. Everybody finds their place!

Freshers is an amazing way to meet new people and discover new interests with the range of societies and sports showcased at the university. The main piece of advice many students at Loughborough will give is to get involved and even step out of your comfort zone. There are a range of sections to also get involved in – Welfare & Diversity, Rag, Action and our very own LSU Media.

Congratulations on securing your place at Loughborough and with that been said, we look forward to welcoming you!

See you in September!

Featured image by Chloe Roberts.