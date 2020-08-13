Results Day 2020 LIVE

Label brings you live updates from this year’s A-level results day, where hundreds of thousands of students across England, Wales and Northern Ireland will receive their results!
Summary
- At 8:00 BST, A-level, AS-level and A-level equivalent technical qualifications are released.
- Results this year are based on predictions as students could not take their exams in the usual manner due to coronavirus.
- A strong emphasis has been made that the results are fair and consistent as well as being in line with results from previous years.
- Schools and colleges have their own methods on how students will receive their results.