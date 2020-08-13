LSU Media

You are at:»»»»Results Day 2020 LIVE

Results Day 2020 LIVE

0
By on Label News, Label Online, News

Label brings you live updates from this year’s A-level results day, where hundreds of thousands of students across England, Wales and Northern Ireland will receive their results!

Summary

  • At 8:00 BST, A-level, AS-level and A-level equivalent technical qualifications are released.
  • Results this year are based on predictions as students could not take their exams in the usual manner due to coronavirus. 
  • A strong emphasis has been made that the results are fair and consistent as well as being in line with results from previous years. 
  • Schools and colleges have their own methods on how students will receive their results.

Live Coverage

Share.

About Author

Label Editor 2020-21

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

Copyright © 2020 Loughborough Students' Union Media