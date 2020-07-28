LSU Transfers Campus Nursery Ownership to University

LSU has announced that they will be transferring the ownership of the Campus Nursery to the University due to ‘financial’ reasons, following approval from the Board of Trustees.

Until last week, LSU had provided 102 places in its Campus Nursery (situated just behind the SU) for children 0-5 years – aimed at the children of students, University staff and the local community.

The Nursery had been operating as part of the Students’ Union for over 35 years, with full-time staff and volunteers from LSU Action.

LSU stated that “we are grateful to each of our colleagues who have worked extremely hard. We are also grateful to all of our customers, who have allowed us to care for their children and make the Nursery the success that it is.

“Sadly, Loughborough Students’ Union has made the difficult decision to transfer ownership of the Nursery to Loughborough University. This is to ensure the sound financial future of our Union.”

The Nursery made a £98,812 surplus in 2019 according to the Union’s recent financial accounts, and previously the Union had said it was “committed to the Nursery as a valuable asset which drives the UK’s Best Student Experience”, however increasing financial pressures forced their hand.

The Union had recently refurbished parts of the Nursery building, including the outdoor play area and kitchen, and had been collaborating with both LSU Action and the School of Sport, Exercise and Heath Sciences in projects to improve the Nursery experience.

Looking forward to the future of the Nursery, LSU has stated that “We will be working closely with Loughborough University to ensure that the process is as smooth as possible” and that “there will be no gaps in Nursery services, and we will be carrying on as usual.”