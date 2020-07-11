LSU Media
LIVE: Loughborough Students Lacrosse v MIT (2015)

Full coverage of the first ever transatlantic varsity between Loughborough and MIT at the Loughborough University Stadium.

The MIT contingent of 25 players and coaches spent a week in Loughborough to experience academic life on campus and to share ideas about how to deliver world-class sport at Universities, finishing with the transatlantic varsity fixture.

Full match coverage brought to you by Claudia Priddy and Ilaria Valaydon Pyke.

First broadcast on March 22nd, 2015.

