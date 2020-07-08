Loughborough Crowned WhatUni University of the Year

Tonight, Loughborough University have been awarded three WhatUni Student Choice Awards including Best Societies & Sports, Best University Facilities, and the prestigious University of the Year.

WhatUni said that “students at this university felt they had been given one of the best university experiences. Students mentioned that they felt proud to be a part of Loughborough and had positive things to say across all aspects of their student life.”

Here's why students crowned Loughborough University the winner of the 2020 University of the Year award.#WUSCA@lborouniversity pic.twitter.com/6TVXwZOJCK — Whatuni (@Whatuni) July 8, 2020

This is the second time in three years that Loughborough have come top of the pile in this awards category – winning back in 2018, and coming third place in last year’s ceremony.

Emily, a Chemical Engineering student told WhatUni: “The atmosphere is fantastic, and I have felt at home on campus since my first day. From my Halls committee in my first two years, to AU club, to societies, the student exec team in the union… It’s a time of my life I will always reflect on positively.”

Loughborough was the runner-up for the last two years in the Societies & Sports category, but came top this year with WhatUni praising the variety of student groups available across the University and Students’ Union – both for social and competitive reasons.

Rising from a second-place finish in the 2019 Facilities category, Loughborough’s “modern and up-to-date facilities” were credited as a major part of their win, with recent refurbishments and new investments allowing students to “get ahead in their studies”.

Loughborough also came second place in Job Prospects (up from a third place finish in 2019), and third place in the International category. In addition, the University was also shortlisted in both the Students’ Union and Accommodation categories, but failed to retain their respective second and first place finishes from 2019.

