LSU Media
You are at:»»»Once Upon A Time

Once Upon A Time

0
By on Features, Label Features, Label Online, Once Upon a Time...

Returning volunteer, Chloë Morgan, shares her beautiful poem: NoSomewhere

The world seems to have

stopped.

It started to s  l    o      w         d            o                w                   n,

but now it’s speeding

up.     It’s hard to tell, really.

Everyone’s losing it a little.

Trapped in the

middle

of                nowhere.

 

It was somewhere.

Somewhere important, in fact.

Somewhere

the hustle and bustle stopped.

Somewhere

rush hour no longer rushed.

Somewhere

that was peaceful.

Straight into that chair and

f

a

l

l

i

n

g

asleep.

Dragging your body into bed and

sleeping deeply. Peacefully. Ready

for another busy day. Buzzing

for those evening meals, taking

to the table with many guests to forget

the day that had just happened, or

the one ahead. Having fun full

to the brim with food, falling

onto the sofa to watch

Friends or the footy.

 

But now,

that somewhere

is not important.

That somewhere

has been overused.

That chair

has been oversat on.

That bed

has been overslept in.

That table

has been overeaten at.

That TV

has been overwatched,

waiting for an announcement

…that isn’t coming?

 

Featured image by: Frankie Stevens

Share.

About Author

Label Features Editor 19-20

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

Copyright © 2020 Loughborough Students' Union Media