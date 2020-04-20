Returning Label volunteer, Rahul Mathusing, shares his own poem as part of Label’s Once Upon a Time feature.

Once upon a time, across fields of green,

there was housed a family, unlike any you’ve seen.

For this little group, with strange little habits,

was composed entirely of colourful rabbits.

One was pink, and one was yellow,

a striped one too, a curious fellow.

But in amongst this vibrant fluffle,

there was a tiny, but noticeable ruffle.

For here was a Bunny, pure white, and soft

not seen in these fields, or farm, or croft.

Bereft of colours, not like her peers,

except of course, for her bright red ears.

Now this little Bunny, so bold and so daring,

wondered about, no worry or caring;

for dangers there were, out and about:

and often she’d go, to just have a scout.

But this day she found, to her great big surprise,

a dark shape in the grass, with great big eyes…

Out of the shadow, stepped a wolf, jet black –

he stared at her, and she stared right back.

Posed to fight, for flee she did not,

this Bunny was as fierce as little bunnies got.

Imagine then, her wonder, when the wolf whispered low,

“Excuse me, I’m lost, where I am, I don’t know…”

His eyes looked all sad, his voice was so meek

and in our brave Bunny, help did he seek.

She edged ever nearer, towards this great pup;

she reached up, and reached out, a cheek she did cup.

“Poor little Wolf,” uttered our Bunny,

“To be lost isn’t nice, not a little bit funny.”

Onward she led, her companion in tow

she knew exactly where she would go.

Over the hills, and round the old oak,

T’ward the area of the Wolf-en folk.

She was quick, and so slick, bounding away

“It’s not far now”, our Bunny did say.

And sure as the sunrise, came into view

the family, his friends, our Big Wolf knew.

Turning around, into the dawn,

on our Wolf’s face, a big smile was drawn.

“Thank you, Bunny, you’ve helped me so much!”

They both reached out, and noses did touch.

“But, I don’t even know your name at the end…”

The Bunny looked up and smiled –

“Just call me, Friend.”

Featured image by Sarah Hannaford