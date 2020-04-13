Label’s Head of Social Media, Leah Langley, shares her appreciation for Winne-the-Pooh and Friends and the lessons they taught her.

Dear Winnie-the-Pooh and Friends,

You and your stories made up a lot of my childhood as I’m sure they did for many other people. It wasn’t until I grew up that I fully appreciated the profound impact of the words held within your adventures. You brought my childhood to life in so many ways, but the messages you shared are things I still carry with me to this day.

“How do you spell love?” – asked Piglet

“You don’t spell it, you feel it.” – said Pooh

You taught me that I was supposed to feel my emotions and that this was okay. In a world where we sometimes feel like we have to pretend, you reminded me that feeling my emotions would only aid me as I would be able to understand the emotions of others a lot more clearly.

“A little consideration, a little thought for others, makes all the difference.” – Eeyore

You taught me that through having a sense of empathy I would be better able to understand those around me. This process would also enable me to understand myself more. You taught me to harness the tools I had within to be the best friend that I could be, and to always consider other people.

“The things that make me different are the things that make me, ME!” – Piglet

Self-love is the greatest love on Earth. You made me realise that being unique and different from everyone else was a blessing and not a curse. I don’t need to be “approved” by everyone else. I need to love myself for who I am because there is no one else like me. You taught me that it was only through loving and accepting myself, that I could love and accept someone else.

“You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think.” – Christopher Robin

One of the biggest lessons that you taught me was to start believing in myself. You made me realise that despite what the world may be saying that there was nothing I couldn’t do if I just set my mind to it. You taught me to ignore what the world thought of me and focus on what I thought about myself because at the end of the day the only things that matters is what I think about me.

Thank you for teaching me how to navigate my way through the world and for the lessons that you’ve taught, and continue to teach, me along the way. I’ll never forget them, and I’ll always hold them close to my heart.

Love,

Leah x

Featured image by Sarah Hannaford