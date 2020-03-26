What Inspires You to Write?

Returning volunteer, Leah Langley, shares how she fell in love with literature and writing.

For the majority of my childhood, I was always the kid in the corner with my nose in a book, and a notebook in my hand. I fell in love with the stories behind the words at a young age and my passion for the art of writing only grew as I did.

Being able to create worlds I wanted to explore, with the most unique of characters, was always something I enjoyed doing and I loved being able to escape the world we were in whenever it got too scary.

As I got older, I found that I was able to articulate my thoughts more clearly in words, than what I could in speech. Being able to write was a way that I could have my voice heard without having to stumble over my thoughts for hours on end. Whenever my thoughts were running away from me, being able to put pen to paper was, and still is, one of my biggest creative releases. There’s something about watching stories unfold on paper that brings me indescribable joy.

As I became more aware of issues within the world, I realised that I could use my love of writing and share the stories of things that I was passionate about. I’ve been able to write articles on some of the most taboo subjects, as well as sharing some of the greatest triumphs within the world. The first time my words were shared with people, I realised just how much of an impact I could have. Writing about the unspoken or sharing my adoration for things I’m passionate about is still one of my favourite pastimes and being able to see other people’s reactions to my words is something that I don’t think I’ll ever be able to comprehend.

One of my biggest reasons for writing is that it gives me the freedom from my own mind that I sometimes crave, but it also gives me the freedom to explore my creative side. You can never be wrong when it comes to inventing your own stories and that is something that I’ll never grow tired of doing.

Featured image by Frankie Stevens.