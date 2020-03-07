The Grammys: A Month On

Label’s very own Leah Langley reflects on the Grammys: music’s biggest night of the year.

The 62nd Grammy Awards was hosted by Alicia Keys and took place on January 26th, 2020 at the Staples Center, in Los Angeles. The Awards recognised the best recordings, artists and compositions from the 1st of October 2018 through to the 31st of August 2019 with awards being given out for 84 categories.

Lizzo received the most nominations, with 8 in total, whilst Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X followed closely with 6. The awards were dominated by Billie Eilish, and her brother Finneas O’Connell who received the most awards with 5 wins each. Billie Eilish became the first artist, since Christopher Cross in 1981, to win Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist (the four major categories) in the same year.

Some of the awards given on the night were:

Record of the Year – ‘Bad Guy’, Billie Eilish

Album of the Year – ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go’, Billie Eilish

Song of the Year – ‘BE’, Bad Guy, Billie Eilish

Best New Artists – Billie Eilish

Best Pop Solo Performance – ‘Truth Hurts’, Lizzo

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance – ‘Old Town Road’, Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

Best Pop Vocal Album – ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go’, Billie Eilish

Best Traditional R’n’B Performance – ‘Jerome’, Lizzo

Best Urban Contemporary Album – ‘Cuz I Love You’(Deluxe), Lizzo

Best Music Film – ‘Homecoming’, Beyoncé

The night also saw several performers take to the stage including; Lizzo, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Jonas Brothers, Camilla Cabello, Ariana Grande, and Billie Eilish and Finneas. Alicia Key and Boyz II Men also took to the stage to perform “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday” which they dedicated to LA Laker legend, Kobe Bryant, who had tragically lost his life earlier on in the day. The Grammys also saw the return of Demi Lovato wo gave an emotional performance of her new single ‘Anyone’.

Featured image by Sofia Azcona.