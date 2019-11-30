Why I Get Involved

Label’s Social Media Officer, Leah Langley, discusses why she gets involved with the different sections within Loughborough Students’ Union.

I’ve been involved in LSU throughout my whole time at Loughborough, starting in 2017 with Action, and beginning my journey with RAG this year. Through my involvement in these wonderful sections, I have learned so much about myself, whilst meeting some of the most remarkable people, creating a new family and an amazing support system for myself away from home.

When I first got to Loughborough, I struggled to adjust to university life and didn’t quite feel that I fit in. However, Action projects provided me with a safe space to be who I truly was, and I was able to help other people in the process of discovering that.

I quickly found my home within the Special Events Project, which is something that I am still involved in to this day. I am able to put on events for the different members of our community, whilst getting to talk to them and learn about their experiences is so heart-warming and rewarding.

Being involved in Rag this year, so far, has given me some of the most incredible opportunities that I never could have imagined. I’ve been on Rag Raids in London and I’m taking on the challenge of cycling from London to Paris all in aid of charity. When I first got to Loughborough, or even at the beginning of the year I never would have believed that I would have had the confidence to do such things, but the belief and encouragement from others involved in the section have really pushed me to step out of my comfort zone and try new things.

As a department SIO for both of these sections, I get to introduce people to the opportunities that are on offer in the hope that it’ll bring them the same comfort and joy that it has brought me. Knowing that everything you do is having a difference to people in so many ways is the best feeling and truly makes you feel like you have a purpose within the university and the wider community.

To anyone that is looking to get involved in some way, I would definitely recommend going on an Action project and coming along to a Rag event. You will meet the kindest people and be welcomed as soon as you arrive. You’ll be able to experience new things and meet like-minded people.

I wouldn’t change a thing about my experience within both of the sections because they have shaped, and continue to shape, me into the person that I am today and I’m so grateful for that.

Featured image by Sarah Hannaford.