The Big Booker Read – Anne Enright

Irish author Anne Enright, the Booker prize winner in 2007 with her book The Gathering, is visiting Loughborough on the 30th October!

The Booker prize takes place annually and is awarded to any English-language novel. Novels will be submitted by publishers and then 12 will be put onto a long-list and then narrowed down to a shortlist of 6. The winner receives £50,000 and the accolade of being the Booker Prize Winner.

The Gathering is set between Dublin and England and is centred around the Hegarty family, who gather together in Dublin for a funeral. The novels narrator Veronica, takes the reader through the Irish Hegarty families troubled past. Veronica, one out of the eight surviving Hegarty children tries to find out what happened to her brother Liam. Liam who was an alcoholic took his own life in England and Veronica delves into what made him the way he was. Veronica uncovers three generations worth of secrets and discovers that something happened at her Grandmother’s house when they were younger, that could have factored towards Liams death.

As part of The Booker Prize Foundation, all first year Loughborough students will be given a copy of the book, in order to encourage reading of new contemporary fiction. Anne Enright will be reading extracts from the book, followed by a Q&A and a book signing in Brockington U.0.20. at 5pm!

Make sure you don’t miss it!