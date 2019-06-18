Your Guide to Sport at Loughborough!

Your Sport Editor, Bella Butler brings you her guide to sport!

It is no doubt that Loughborough is the best university for sport in the country. The past year has seen us win countless titles and BUCS records across all sports, leading to our 40th consecutive BUCS crown, finishing 1,000 points ahead of 2nd place.

However, as well as the prestigious sports in the Athletics Union, intermural sport between halls allows a competitive and fun environment, all building up to the IMS Awards night at the end of the year. My Lifestyle also presents a range of sports at recreational level, meaning that anyone can play sport at Loughborough, from complete beginners to world-class athletes.

The Athletics Union hosts over 50 sports, representing Loughborough across the country, and in some cases, internationally. The most popular clubs include athletics, hockey, netball, rugby, football, tennis, cricket, lacrosse and tennis to name a few.

This year has already seen Loughborough making its way to the world stage, with 11 Loughborough connected athletes heading to the World Championships in Doha at the end of this month, whilst sixteen netballers return to the university courts following on from their appearances at the Netball World Cup this summer.

However, there are so many clubs to get involved with. Cycling has had a very successful year, with a five-medal haul at the annual Track Championships, smashing two BUCS records on the way to the overall win. Men’s basketball won their fourth BUCS title in a row and have hopes to do so again this coming year. Watch out for trials during Freshers Week if you are serious about representing Loughborough!

Intermural sport really brings students together, with weekly leagues and a series of one day events in a competitive environment. The sports include hockey, netball, football, basketball, and racquet sports to name a few, and one day events are great fun in trying a sport that is considered ‘off the grid’, such as ultimate frisbee. IMS Sport is not just for freshers; anyone from any hall can get involved, making it a unique way to meet people and be part of a team. At the end of the year, the IMS Awards night crown the winners of each league and one day event, as well as the overall winners which are only revealed on the night! Contact your sport sec if you are interested in getting involved.

My Lifestyle is great for a fun take on sport, with no membership fees or commitment; you are free to attend whatever sessions you like for free. These are great to go to, especially if you want to try something new, or just want to enjoy sport without any pressure. Look out for the My Activities timetable during Freshers Week.