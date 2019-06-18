Your guide to Fresher’s 2019!

Our Entertainment Editor, Izzy Brann, gives you all the information you need to know about this years Fresher’s!

Our Guide to Freshers

A Loughborough welcome is like no other, so get ready for a full on two weeks of freshers!

24th, 25th, 26th: Move in Days

Get settled into your new home and ready for your freshers to begin! Halls host their own range of events, from punch parties to fancy dress, with a theme of course!

28th: Sport Bazaar

Shake off the hangover and head down to Sir David Wallace Sports Hall to see why Loughborough is famed for all its sporting prowess. If your keen to give a new sport a try or hone your skills, go have a look and find out about all the AU clubs. (P.S. There’s often free pizza being given out!)

29th: Activities Bazaar

This bazaar showcases everything else Loughborough has to offer (you don’t have to be sporty!). Head down to the sports hall agin and find out more about the societies, which could become your new Lboro family! Don’t forget to come meet Label while you’re there!

29th: The Sing Off

An iconic part of the Loughborough experience, the Sing Off returns. This is your chance to do your hall proud and sing to glory, while taunting your rival halls.

2nd Oct: Big Match- Lboro football v Wolves Academy

Stash and football can only mean one this, The Big Match. This is one of the biggest sporting events of the year so go along and cheer on Lboro to victory!

4th Oct: Returners FND

This is the night to welcome back all of the returners and get back into the Loughborough spirit. Basshunter is headlining so be sure to get your tickets!

5th Oct: Freshers Ball

Rounding off your crazy two weeks of fancy dress, now it is time to swap to something more formal. With fairground rides and brilliant headliners, including Becky Hill and Sigma, the ball is the perfect way to round off your freshers experience!

6th Oct: Colour Dash

This is the first RAG (Raising and Giving) event of the year; a 5K run to introduce you to campus, all in aid of charity. Oh and don’t forget you’ll get pelted with dry paint- perfect for photos with your new friends!

That rounds of your lowdown on freshers, but keep looking out for more to come, including Media’s ‘Make your Mark’ evening.

Side note: There are a multiple sober evenings throughout freshers, including movie nights, hosted in our student cinema!