Loughborough International Athletics

Paralympic champion, Sophie Hanh, broke her own world record in the Para-Elite T38 100m at Loughborough’s International Athletics on May 19th.

The 22-year-old from Nottingham said, “I’m so surprised and I can’t believe that just happened” after clocking a time of 12.43s in only her third 100m run of the season.

Loughborough athletes impressed the crowd on the track, starting with a shock win from the 4x100m men’s relay team. After both England and Loughborough finished with a time of 40.21s, a disputed photo finish proved Loughborough to claim first place, naming it the “race of the day”.

Meghan Beesley went on to take a comfortable win in the 400m hurdles with 56.72s; “I always love wearing the African Violet, especially for a win”. Alex Knibbs took 2nd in the men’s, as did Loughborough’s Jess Turner and Dan Putman in the straight 400m.

Niamh Emerson claimed third place in the 200m heats, whilst Great Britain’s Amy Hunt showed her sprinting talent by securing personal bests in both the 200m and 100m at only 17 years old.

In the men’s 100m, the 18-year-old Great Britain athlete, Jeremiah Azu, also took a personal best and win with 10.27s. Sam Miller claimed a surprise victory in the 200m, having not ran it in two years and coming back from stress fracture injuries in both his feet last season; “I am happy to finally fulfil my potential with Loughborough.”

Loughborough stormed victories in both the men’s and women’s 3000m race, with Will Fuller and Jess Judd dominating the fields and bringing home wins in front of a roaring crowd.

In the throwing events, the Great Britain Under-20 team continued with their success as Sophie McKinna hitting the World Championship standard in the shot put with 18.04m, securing her place in Doha later this season, whilst Ben Hawkes took the win in the hammer throw, followed by Loughborough’s Craig Murch.

For Loughborough, Bekah Walton secured first place in the javelin with a throw of 52.64m, whereas George Armstrong finished second in the men’s discuss with 57.73m.

Loughborough claimed further wins in the field; high jumper Will Grimsy took the best jump at 2.16m, and Reynold Bandigo took first place in the long jump with 7.42m.

After a thrilling day of world class athletics, the England team won the ‘Battle of the Nations’ with a score of 210, whilst Loughborough University came in second position.

Featured image by: Amie Woodyatt