Coffee House Sessions Interview: Ash Radford

Label’s Music Editor, Henna Amin, catches up with artist Ash Radford before his Coffee House Sessions performance.

Tell us a little bit about yourself, where are you from and how did you get into music?

I’m from the UK, and grew up between south of England and the Isle of Jersey. I started playing drums when I was 11 and soon after guitar. My Grandad played banjo and guitar, built his own guitar, and my dad played piano, so I’ve come from a musical family. But I can’t be 100% sure what inspired me to start playing.

Tell us about your sound. How would you describe it and what inspires it?

I like raw analogue tones. I’m inspired by artists like Bon Iver and John Martyn. I would say that travelling to new countries always brings inspiration to my writing.

How are you finding the Coffee House Sessions tour?

We’ve made the most of it, and playing day in day out is always good for honing your live performance.

And what’s been the highlight of the CHS for you?

Definitely road tripping with Jack, and seeing more of the country has been great.

What’s next for you after Coffee House Sessions, will there be new music? Or a project?

Well, I’m releasing my debut EP ‘How Well Do You Know This Place’ this month, and have a busy summer of shows and festivals in UK and Europe.

Lastly who would you collaborate with if you could, dead or alive?

Bjork, Bob Marley or Justin Vernon.

Well, that’s all we have time for today, but thanks for sitting down with us Ash. All the best for the future.

Check out Ash’s music on all streaming platforms, or find him on YouTube and watch some of his performances here.