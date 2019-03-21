Our returning volunteer, Meg Jocson-Ong, gives us her view on the ASMR craze.

Autonomous sensory meridian response (or ASMR) has become an online sensation in the past five years. Popularised by mostly girls in their pre-teen years, this internet hit has taken over the world by storm and honestly, taken over my entire Instagram timeline. Personally, I have always found ASMR videos and clips very intriguing and interesting. From hair cuts to slime, I’ve always thought of them as a relaxing tool to help me with anxiety and uneasiness.

Anyone who knows me well will know that I enjoy my fair share of slime videos late at night and the occasional recreation of said videos during times of boredom. As much as these videos can be calming, it can also be distracting – especially when you’re on the never-ending feed of videos on Instagram. Something as simple as slime crunching has sometimes caused me to procrastinate on days when I should really be studying or doing my coursework. It somehow can be ‘hypnotising’ and addicting to watch.

I find ASMR relaxing because some sounds remind me of my favourite memories. For example, the sound of the crashing waves will remind me of the numerous beach trips my family would take during my childhood, or the sound of something frying will give me a flashback of my grandfather cooking Sunday lunch back at house. For me, ASMR acts as a stimulator of memories that help me calm down during times of stress and uneasiness.

If you haven’t seen an ASMR video or are curious about what the rave is all about, I suggest starting with one of the first ASMR trends on the internet – a haircut at the salon. Watching this for the first time as early as 2012 gave me a tingle down my spine and sparked my interest in similar ASMR videos. Slime crunching videos and the like are not just for the young teens, but also for those who are stressed out and need a short escape from their daily routines. Having easy online access to these saves some of us the effort of stepping out and seeking variety to break our redundant work days. What about you – do you have a sound that sends tingles down your spine?

Featured image by: Sofia Azcona