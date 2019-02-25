Label Interviews: Vice President Candidates

Label interviewed the candidates running for Vice President 2019-20, read their responses below (in alphabetical order, we try and be unbiased here!)…

Candidate: Darcey Dunne

Sum up your main manifesto points in one sentence.

Inclusivity, better communication, ensuring the Union rebuild is student-facilitated.

What was your motivation for running?

A friend actually nominated me, but I want to make positive changes to the university, it’s given me so much. I’d love to be on the Exec team next year and be a part of the changes and make sure that every student has the best experience and the best Freshers when they join. Every student should have the opportunity to be a winner.

What do you want to achieve this year?

I want to make sure that every student has the best experience at Loughborough regardless of disability, LGBT status, ethnicity. I want to make sure that the rebuild is entirely student facilitated, so that we have the facilities for our disabled students, and the available areas for student study support. Also that we have facilities available across campus: we simply can’t forget about the West Park students – we need to have some form of helpdesk where they can receive services without having to go all the way to the Union.

What have you enjoyed most about life in Loughborough?

There is so much opportunity in Loughborough; I didn’t expect there to be so many opportunities. In such a small town, Loughborough has achieved such ginormous things. There isn’t really anything that you can’t do at Loughborough, there’s opportunity for everything.

What would be your three desert island tracks?

Fat Bottomed Girls – Queen

7 Rings – Ariana Grande

Shotgun – George Ezra

3 things you couldn’t live without?

Food, shelter and VKs

What is your favourite TV show/series?

RuPaul’s Drag Race

If you could have dinner with 1 person dead or alive who would you choose?

Freddie Mercury

Cat or dog?

DOG.

Tea or coffee?

Tea

Pineapple on pizza or eww?

No…

Fusion, Cogz or Room 1?

Fusion.

Candidate: Filip Simić

Sum up your main manifesto points in one sentence.

Student voice; focusing around student experience and ensuring they get the best out of their Loughborough time.

What was your motivation for running?

Continuing the hard efforts that the current executive team have put towards LSU, and to ensure that those efforts are prolonged.

What do you want to achieve this year?

It would be a tough part, but, I reckon bringing back student forum, perhaps. I know at the moment it’s in the works, but to ensure that we have a platform where we can obtain student advice, and student opinion and feedback is essential and is definitely something that will help the student population here at Loughborough.

What have you enjoyed most about life in Loughborough?

It would have to be my first year, and the Freshers experience. I think it’s safe to say that for the majority of us it is the best time. Coming to Loughborough is definitely different to other universities given our freshers experience, and I guess that’s something that you’re always going to hold onto and remember for the rest of your life.

What would be your three desert island tracks?

Arms Around You – XXXTENTACION

Danza Kuduro

Habibi I love You – Shaggy

3 things you couldn’t live without?

Chocolate

PS4

Netflix

What is your favourite TV show/series?

Line of Duty

If you could have dinner with 1 person dead or alive who would you choose?

Prince of Dubai

Cat or dog?

Dog – allergic to cats..

Tea or coffee?

Tea

Pineapple on pizza or eww?

Definitely not – I know this stuff, I’m half Italian.

Fusion, Cogz or Room 1?

Room 1, it’s where Royce corner is… (sorry Cogz and Fusion)

Editor’s note: these interviews have been edited down, if you would like longer transcripts of our interviews, please email labeleditor@lsu.co.uk

Featured image by: Omeiza Haruna