Women’s Hockey Honorary Doctorates

Label Editor, Amie Woodyatt, takes on sports, discussing the accomplishments of four GB Hockey women who received honorary doctorates from Loughborough University in December.

Madeleine Hinch, Dr Hannah Macleod, Giselle Ansley, and Nicola White were awarded honorary doctorates by the university in December for their participation in women’s hockey. While the Winter Graduation celebrated hundreds of students, the four women were recognised for their contribution to the sport, after helping bring home Gold Medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

The Olympic success was the first time in history women’s hockey had taken home Gold, and resulted in a surprising, but positive reaction from the public. More than 10,000 new players have joined clubs, and since the team secured Bronze at the 2012 London Olympics, the number of young girls in hockey has doubled!

Hinch, Macleod and Ansley graduated from Loughborough with a BSc in Sport and Exercise Science, while White graduated from Loughborough College with a BSc in Applied Sports Science.

Hinch narrowly missed out on a place in the GB squad for the 2012 Olympics, but through 2014-15, had breakthrough years, playing at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and the EuroHockey Championships in London. Her London performance lead to a nomination for FIH Goalkeeper of the Year.

Macleod began her youth career playing club hockey in Cambridge. She made her international debut in 2003 at the age of 19; after several years in the game, she helped the GB Team take Bronze at the 2012 Olympics before going on to take Gold at the 2016 Olympics.

After making her international debut in 2013, Ansley competed at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, winning a silver medal, before going onto the 2016 Olympics. Continuing her career, she now plays for the Premier Division team, Surbiton Hockey Club.

After making her International debut for England in May 2009, White won silver at the Champions Trophy and bronze medals at the World Cup, Commonwealth Games, and European competitions. She now plays for the Premier Division team, Holcombe.

Chancellor Sebastian Coe presented the honorary doctorates this year; alongside him on stage, Vice-Chancellor Robert Allison proudly stated the achievements of those receiving honorary awards.

“Although two years have now passed, the excitement and impact of Team GB’s exhilarating performance at the 2016 Rio Olympics lives on. Amongst the throng of incredible performances, there was one team that really captured the nation’s heart with their winning ways: Team GB’s Women’s Hockey team.”

