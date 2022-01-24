Spiderman: No Way Home Film Review

Label volunteer, Sydney Tarrant, shares her thoughts on the new Marvel film. *SPOILERS AHEAD*

As a big marvel fan and even bigger Spiderman fan, I was counting down the days for No Way Home to finally be released, and it did not disappoint.

Spider-Man: No Way Home was probably the most anticipated film in the MCU since endgame, and it definitely lived up to the hype. There was a lot of speculation as to whether the previous Spiderman actors Toby Maguire and Andrew Garfield would be featuring, and I was anticipating it the whole film. As the film got on, my hopes dimmed as it seemed like they weren’t going to appear, but their feature was timed perfectly. They definitely did the right thing by keeping it so under wraps, it was one of the biggest movie secrets of all time! I personally think seeing it in the cinemas made the film a thousand times better, I haven’t seen an atmosphere like that in a cinema since Harry Potter: Deathly Hallows Pt2. I was blown away by the cheering and the pure adrenaline and excitement in the cinema, it was like a concert.

The film had turns at all the right places, and finally featured the classic line:

‘With great power also comes great responsibility’

Although it was bitter sweet timing, and saw us say goodbye to Aunt May instead of Uncle Ben like the previous films. Seeing Doc Ock, one of my favourite villains, turning into a good guy just shows how incredible an actor Alfred Molina is. Jamie Fox coming back as Electro and Thomas Haden Church as Sandman also brought me back to my childhood, and left me smiling throughout the film. Watching these actors reprise their roles was iconic, and I for one cannot wait to see how they use the multiverse in the future, particularly in Dr Strange, and potentially in Loki Season 2.

Seeing Venom finally be brought into the MCU was long overdue and the end credits was a really good way to bring him in. I’m intrigued to see how the part of venom that was left behind will impact the future films and particularly how it will bring Eddie in, and it just adds to the anticipation!

No Way Home was the best film I’ve seen in a cinema, and marvel did an incredible job in making it all come together, I was blown away.

Edited by Uchenna Omo-Bamawo, Entertainment Editor

Header designed by Beatrice Fong, Assistant Head of Design