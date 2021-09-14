LSU Announce 2021 Freshers Lineup

Loughborough Students’ Union has just announced the 2021 Freshers lineup featuring the Freshers’ Bazaar as well as the return of the ever so popular Indie Club.

The 2021 Freshers lineup is jam-packed full of different events and is for those who also were not able to take part in the usual Fresher celebrations last year.

The celebrations begin on the 25th September with a ‘Welcome Party’ for Butler Court, Claudia Parsons and Telford. This is followed by another four parties for the remaining halls, with the last one being on Wednesday 29th September.

After the hall welcoming parties, there is a chance to get involved in mini golf, get stuck into some traditional fun-fair activities as well as the always fun petting zoo!

This year the Freshers’ Bazaar will also be held in person in the Sir David Wallace Sports Hall. This is a chance for all the Freshers to see what sports, societies and committees they would like to get involved with!

As mentioned, ‘The Indie Club’ is back with an amazing line-up of guests! There will be members of The Vaccines, Bastille and Circa Waves all spinning their favourite indie and alternative tunes throughout their very own DJ sets.

Returners also have a very special event on Friday 8th October with drum and bass DJs Rudimental at The Basement.

The Freshers Ball is also taking place on Saturday 9th October at the SU. The line-up of those performing will be released on Tuesday 21st September!

Following Covid guidelines and procedures, Covid checks will be taking place for each ticket holder. The SU have stated that students are required to show of either:

A valid NHS COVID Pass.

Proof of a negative Lateral Flow Test (LFT) taken 24-hours prior to the event.

Proof of double vaccination (or single Janssen vaccine).

Proof of immunity through PCR Test.

Here is the full list of events taking place in this year’s Freshers:

Saturday 25th September – Welcome Party for Butler Court, Claudia Parsons and Telford

Sunday 26th September – Welcome Party for Falk Egg, Rigg-Rut and Royce

Monday 27th September – Welcome Party for Cayley, John Phillips, The Holt and Towers

Tuesday 28th September – Welcome Party for DC, Elvyn, Harry French and Rutherford

Wednesday 29th September – Welcome Party for Faraday, Bakewell and Bill Mo

Thursday 30th September – Mini Golf and Switch Disco

Friday 1st October – Mini Golf and Freshers FND with MistaJam

Saturday 2nd October – Sports Bazaar and UV Party

Sunday 3rd October – Fun Fair and Activities Bazaar and Silent Disco

Monday 4th October – Fun Fair Stalls, Tote Bag Embroidery with LU Arts, Rag Movie Night

Tuesday 5th October – Vintage Fair, Cyanotype Printing Workshop with LU Arts, Lingo Bingo

Wednesday 6th October – Poster Sale, Hey Ewe feat. El Sax

Thursday 7th October – Petting Zoo, Poster Sale, The Indie Club feat. The Vaccines, Circa Waves and Bastille

Friday 8th October – Poster Sale, Returners FND with Rudimental

Saturday 9th October – Freshers Ball

Monday 11th October – Choose Your Challenge Charity Night

A detailed list of the events can be found here.

Tickets will be released from 1pm on Wednesday 15th September (tomorrow!) so make sure to grab yours!

Header image by Loughborough Students’ Union.