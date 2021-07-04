Education EO By-Election Announced

A by-election for the vacant Education EO role has been called for the start of September.

Thomas Young will no longer take up the position at the end of the month, due to personal reasons.

He was elected just two months ago in a nail-biting race with competitor Eleanor Bishop, with just 79 votes between the pair in the final round.

He was due to replace former office-holder Ana-Maria Bilciu starting August 2nd.

Instead, a by-election has now been called for next month, with the Union looking for a new post-holder.

Key Education EO By-Election Dates

Nominations: Friday 27th August, 9 am – Friday 3rd Sept, 12 pm (noon).

Campaigning: Thursday 9th September, 9 am

Soapbox: Saturday 11th September

Voting: Wednesday 15th September, 9 am – Friday 17th September, 4 pm

Results: Friday 17th September, 4 pm

Nominations can be submitted for the role online at lsu.co.uk/elections once nominations open at 9.00 am on Friday 27th August.

The Education EO is responsible for ensuring that the feedback and interests of all students (both Undergraduates and Postgraduates) are effectively represented across the University’s campuses (Loughborough and London), and will represent students on University Committees such as Learning and Teaching Committee and University Senate.

The full job description for the role can be found here.

This will be the second by-election in the 2021 cycle, with the unpaid Media Chair position remaining unfilled after both nomination periods. The Vice President (Finance & Development) was the most recent paid role to go to a by-election, with Rory Pears winning that race in 2018.