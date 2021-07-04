LSU Media

Find out more about Media Membership

You are at:»»»»Athletic Union Ball 2021

Athletic Union Ball 2021

0
By on Loughborough Sport, LSUTV, LSUTV Entertainment, LSUTV Sport, Sport

Every year, the Athletic Union take the time to celebrate all their sporting achievements – from retaining the BUCS trophy to being the top University for sport. This year was no different as we captured their night!

Camera Operator: Joshua Gray
Editor: Joshua Gray
Executive Producer: Ben Cooke

LSUTV is the award-winning Student Television Station for Loughborough University, and part of LSU Media. Get involved and join our team of volunteers today! Visit our website at media.lsu.co.uk and follow us on Twitter, @lsutvonline.

Share.

About Author

LSU Media Technical Officer 2020-21 & former LSUTV Station Manager 2019-20. National Student Television Association Secretary 2020-22.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

Copyright © 2021 Loughborough Students' Union Media