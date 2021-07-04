Applying for the 2021/2022 Label Committee

Applications for the 2021/2022 Label Committee have now opened! This piece will give you all of the information you need to know in what the roles entail, the benefits of being a member of the committee and how to apply.

Being a key member in the Label Committee, whether that being a Designer or Editor, is extremely beneficial in developing your journalistic and personal skills. Being a part of the Committee will allow you to build a portfolio of editorial and design work as well as contributing massively to the development of online and digital journalism. These roles also make you feel confident in your design and editorial work as you will gain further skills with the amount of experience you will get in these roles!

Here is what each role entails:

Assistant Editor

Managing social media accounts and posting articles.

Writing monthly articles and contributing to the publication.

Taking minutes in meetings.

Helping curate and create the online and physical publication.

Politics Editor

Posting weekly, political article briefs on the volunteers page.

Proof reading any politics articles which are written.

Contributing to the publication with article writing.

Attend Label meetings to keep updated about the publication and committee.

News Editor

Posting weekly news briefs.

Keeping up to date with any breaking news and evolving news stories.

Proof reading any news articles written.

Contributing to the publication with writing news articles.

Attend Label meetings to keep updated about the publication and committee.

Astrology/Spirituality Editor

Writing weekly articles on horoscopes and spirituality.

Proof reading any articles written on the subject of horoscopes and spirituality.

Attend Label meetings to keep updated about the publication and committee.

Science/Technology Editor

Weekly briefs on science and technology posted on the volunteers page.

Contributions of article writing.

Up to date with any scientific and technological news development.

Proof reading science and technology articles which are written.

Attend Label meetings to keep updated about the publication and committee.

Sports Editor

Keep up to date with campus and external sporting events.

Reports on Loughborough University sports and events.

Weekly briefs about sports on the volunteers page.

Interviewing athletes and sportsmen and women for the publication.

Attend Label meetings to keep updated about the publication and committee.

Entertainments Editor

Looking at TV and film in particular.

Weekly briefs posted about these subjects on the volunteers page.

Reviews on TV and films.

Proof reading any articles on entertainment.

Attend Label meetings to keep updated about the publication and committee.

Music Editor

Reviews on latest releases.

Weekly briefs posted about music on the volunteers page.

Curate Spotify playlists for the publication to go along with articles.

A knowledge of mainstream and independent musicians and acts.

Proof reading of articles about the topic.

Attend Label meetings to keep updated about the publication and committee.

Head of Design

Create headers and Instagram stories to go alongside the articles.

Designate work for the assistant designers and volunteers.

Help the editor in designing and creating the digital and physical publications.

Work with the editors in helping create the headers and IG stories for the articles posted.

Attend Label meetings to keep updated about the publication and committee.

Culture Editor

Write reviews on exhibitions and art shows.

Have good knowledge of arts and literature as well as knowing what is current and up and coming.

Attend Label meetings to keep updated about the publication and committee.

Release weekly briefs on culture for the volunteers.

Proof read any culture related articles written.

Features Editor

Understand what features mean at Label – focussing on personal experience.

Create imaginative and original briefs on a weekly basis.

Proof read any features articles written.

Attend Label meetings to keep updated about the publication and committee.

If you are interested in joining the Label Committee of 2021/2022, then please join our LSU Media Volunteers Facebook Group where you will find the application form!

Header designed by Christos Alamaniotis