Loughborough 2nd in England for student satisfaction

Loughborough University has been ranked the second highest university in England, and third in the UK, for overall student satisfaction, according to the latest National Student Survey (NSS), published on the 15th July.

The National Student Survey is an annual census of nearly half a million students across the UK. The survey gathers feedback from eligible students who are mainly at the end of their studies.

There are 27 questions asked of students, with the final question asks students if they are satisfied with the quality of their course, which is the measure for overall student satisfaction.

At Loughborough, 85% of students surveyed said that they were satisfied with their course. This is a drop since last year, however, with 2020 graduates having an 89% satisfaction average.

This is still much higher than the national average, with 74% of students in England being overly satisfied with their course.

On the University’s achievement, Vice-Chancellor Robert Allison said “Thank you to everyone across the University and Students’ Union, who work tirelessly to ensure all our students get the very best out of their time at Loughborough.

“This has been a particularly challenging year for us all and I am very proud of the way in which our students and colleagues have responded. Our continued success in the NSS is testament to your dedication and commitment.”

Other questions asked by the NSS measured factors such as the teaching on courses, learning opportunities, academic support, and Students’ Unions.

On Students’ Unions, only 62% of Loughborough Students feel that it represents their interests to the University, a drop of 14% in just four years.

That said, LSU consistently scores well above the national average, although the trend downwards is not matched nationally.

Loughborough Students’ Union have been asked to comment.