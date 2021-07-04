Professor Robert Allison CBE – The Final Interview

A few weeks ago LSUTV interviewed Professor Robert Allison CBE as he prepares to leave Loughborough. We asked him about the highs and lows of his time at here for The Final Interview. Tune in live at 7pm on Sunday!
Presenter: Callum Parke
Videography: Chris Leroux, Joshua Gray, Ben Cooke
Sound Design: Ben Cooke
Editor: Joshua Gray
Executive Producer: Ben Cooke
LSUTV is the award-winning Student Television Station for Loughborough University, and part of LSU Media. Get involved and join our team of volunteers today! Visit our website at media.lsu.co.uk and follow us on Twitter, @lsutvonline.