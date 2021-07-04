Professor Robert Allison CBE – The Final Interview

A few weeks ago LSUTV interviewed Professor Robert Allison CBE as he prepares to leave Loughborough. We asked him about the highs and lows of his time at here for The Final Interview. Tune in live at 7pm on Sunday!

Presenter: Callum Parke

Videography: Chris Leroux, Joshua Gray, Ben Cooke

Sound Design: Ben Cooke

Editor: Joshua Gray

Executive Producer: Ben Cooke

LSUTV is the award-winning Student Television Station for Loughborough University, and part of LSU Media. Get involved and join our team of volunteers today! Visit our website at media.lsu.co.uk and follow us on Twitter, @lsutvonline.