IMS All Stars Mens Hockey Highlights | Match Report

The IMS All Stars face off against the AU Men’s Hockey team in the 2021 edition of the All Stars event! 🏑
Game Highlights
Take a look at some of the highlights from the game here:
Full Match Replay
Or catch-up on our live coverage with Rosa Serret and Sam Peters.
Editor: Chris Leroux
Series Producer: Joshua Gray
Executive Producer: Ben Cooke
LSUTV is the award-winning Student Television Station for Loughborough University, and part of LSU Media. Get involved and join our team of volunteers today! Visit our website at media.lsu.co.uk and follow us on Twitter, @lsutvonline.