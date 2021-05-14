Exec Elections 2021 Results

The 2021 LSU Elections came to a close last night with the winners being announced.
Action Section Chair
Total votes cast were 1,801 and the quota required for election was 901.
RON received 130 votes
Jodie Evans was re-elected with 1671 votes
Rag Section Chair
Total votes cast were 1,780 and the quota required for election was 890.
RON received 170 votes
Hettie Bawden was re-elected with 1610 votes
Enterprise Section Chair
Total votes cast were 1,826 and the quota required for election was 913.
RON received 139 votes
Cameron Glenwright received 510 votes.
Nathan Chan received 1177 votes and was elected
Societies Section Chair
Total votes cast were 1,806 and the quota required for election was 903.
RON received 361 votes
Seth Johnson received 1,445 votes and was elected
Welfare & Diversity Executive Officer
Total votes cast were 1890 and the quota required for election was 945.
RON received 98 votes
Jean Cameron received 679 votes
Alex Marlowe received 1,113 votes and was re-elected
Sport Executive Officer
Total votes cast were 1,748 and the quota required for election was 874.
RON received 145 votes
Rachel Caverhill received 1,603 votes and was elected
Education Executive Officer
Total votes cast were 1,801 and the quota required for election was 885.
RON received 95 votes
Eleanor Bishop received 799 votes
Thomas Young received 876 votes
Nobody reached the quota and RON was eliminated.
In the second round, Eleanor Bishop received 820 votes and Thomas Young received 899.
Thomas Young was elected
Vice President
Total votes cast were 1,881 and the quota required for election was 940.
RON received 157 votes
Leon Dixon received 497 votes
Charlotte Style received 1,227 votes and was elected
President
Total votes cast were 2,180 and the quota required for election was 1090.
RON received 130 votes
Gabo Ortiz Vieira received 653 votes
Freya Mason received 1,397 and was elected
The results in full can be seen here.