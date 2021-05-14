Exec Elections 2021 Results

The 2021 LSU Elections came to a close last night with the winners being announced.

Action Section Chair

Total votes cast were 1,801 and the quota required for election was 901.

RON received 130 votes

Jodie Evans was re-elected with 1671 votes

Rag Section Chair

Total votes cast were 1,780 and the quota required for election was 890.

RON received 170 votes

Hettie Bawden was re-elected with 1610 votes

Enterprise Section Chair

Total votes cast were 1,826 and the quota required for election was 913.

RON received 139 votes

Cameron Glenwright received 510 votes.

Nathan Chan received 1177 votes and was elected

Societies Section Chair

Total votes cast were 1,806 and the quota required for election was 903.

RON received 361 votes

Seth Johnson received 1,445 votes and was elected

Welfare & Diversity Executive Officer

Total votes cast were 1890 and the quota required for election was 945.

RON received 98 votes

Jean Cameron received 679 votes

Alex Marlowe received 1,113 votes and was re-elected

Sport Executive Officer

Total votes cast were 1,748 and the quota required for election was 874.

RON received 145 votes

Rachel Caverhill received 1,603 votes and was elected

Education Executive Officer

Total votes cast were 1,801 and the quota required for election was 885.

RON received 95 votes

Eleanor Bishop received 799 votes

Thomas Young received 876 votes

Nobody reached the quota and RON was eliminated.

In the second round, Eleanor Bishop received 820 votes and Thomas Young received 899.

Thomas Young was elected

Vice President

Total votes cast were 1,881 and the quota required for election was 940.

RON received 157 votes

Leon Dixon received 497 votes

Charlotte Style received 1,227 votes and was elected

President

Total votes cast were 2,180 and the quota required for election was 1090.

RON received 130 votes

Gabo Ortiz Vieira received 653 votes

Freya Mason received 1,397 and was elected

The results in full can be seen here.