elections:live 5 | Exec Elections 2021

Elections, Exec, Exec Elections 2021

Tune in at 6pm this evening for the our final elections:live show of this year’s elections! We’ll be discussing what’s happened so far in the campaign, debriefing the soapbox and chatting to the candidates for the Societies & President positions; Seth Johnson, Freya Mason and Gabriel Ortiz Vieira!
#LSUElections



