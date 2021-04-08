The Brit Awards 2021 nominations were announced last week prior to the scheduled ceremony in May, with a whole host of artists and bands nominated for awards. Label volunteer, Leah Langley, provides a full list of the nominees, alongside some of her predictions for the ceremony.

The Brit Awards are set to take place on May 11th, 2021, after being one of many events delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the leading artists for this year’s awards include the likes of Dua Lipa, Celeste, and Joel Corry, although there is clear variety across the nominations which has been welcomed by many.

The Brit Awards nominations are as follows:

Best Album

Arlo Parks – Collapsed In Sunbeams

Celeste – Not Your Muse

Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia

J Hus – Big Conspiracy

Jessie Ware – What’s Your Pleasure?

Best British Female

Arlo Parks

Celeste

Dua Lipa

Jessie Ware

Lianne La Haves

Best British Male

AJ Tracey

Headie One

J Hus

Joel Corry

Yungblud

Best British Group

Bicep

Biffy Clyro

Little Mix

The 1975

Young T & Bugsey

Breakthrough Artist

Arlo Parks

Bicep

Celeste

Joel Corry

Young T & Bugsey

Best British Single

220 Kid & Gracey – Don’t Need Love

Aitch & AJ Tracey ft Tae Keith – Rain

Dua Lipa – Physical

Harry Styles – Watermelon Sugar

Headie One ft AJ Tracey & Stormzy – Ain’t It Different

Joel Corry ft MNEK – Head & Heart

Nathan Dawe ft KSI – Lighter

Regard with Raye – Secrets

Simba ft DTG – Rover

Young T & Bugsey ft Headie One – Don’t Rush

International Female

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Miley Cyrus

Taylor Swift

International Male

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Childish Gambino

Tame Impala

The Weeknd

International Group

BTS

Fontaines DC

Foo Fighters

Haim

Run The Jewels

Rising Star Award

Griff – (WINNER of this award)

Pa Salieu

Rina Sawayama

Continuing on from a very successful year, I personally believe that ‘Best Album’ and ‘International Female’ will be awarded to Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift respectively. Both artists have had their fair share of success over the years, and this year has been no different. I don’t think it would surprise anyone if they were to take these awards home on the night.

Whilst it is hard to predict the full outcome of the awards, it has been great to review the list of nominees. As a regular viewer of the Brit Awards, it was nice to see some diversity amongst this year’s nominations. Last year, the Brits received criticism for not including much female representation within the nominations, however, we have seen some of the much anticipated progress with the highest total of women nominees for the ‘Best Album’ category (Arlo Parks, Celeste, Dua Lipa, and Jessie Ware). It is also great to see a lot of diversity across the nominations in terms of music styles, with UK rap having a clear bearing on awards this year. Although it was nice to see some change in nominations, I was shocked to see the dismissal of other artists such as Sam Smith and Lewis Capaldi, who have been prominent across the music scene the last year, but have failed to pick up any nominations.

With some new names on the scene and a more diverse range of nominations, the awards could be the turning point for more representative recognition in the music industry. Whilst there are no guarantees that the front runners will take home the awards, there are certainly going to be some moments to remember.