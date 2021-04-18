It’s elections season once again! Just before the LSU Elections, the Leicestershire County Council and Police and Crime Commissioner elections will take place on May 6, 2021.

Tomorrow is the last day for students to register to vote! So if you want to make your voice heard then make sure to register before midnight on Monday, April 19 2021 at gov.uk/register-to-vote.

Loughborough University students are likely to be registered to vote in the local elections thanks to arrangements in place between the University and Charnwood Borough Council, you can find out more information on the Charnwood BC website.

Voting in the Local Elections 2021 takes place on Thursday, May 6 between 7am and 10pm. There will be polling stations across the borough, but the one on campus will be: The Billiard Room, Hazelrigg Building, LE11 2TT. You must vote at the polling station listed on your polling card which you will receive by post once registered to vote.

Leicestershire County Councillors

The university campus is within the Loughborough North West ward and is currently represented by Max Hunt (Lab).

The current County Council is Conservative controlled and the current makeup is shown below.

The candidates running for the seat at this election are as follows:

Candidate Party Jim Adcock Liberal Democrats Damian Cosgrove Trade Unionist and

Socialist Coalition Nigel James Feetham Green Party Max Hunt Labour and Co-operative Party Pauline Carmel Ranson Conservative Party

Leicestershire Police and Crime Commissioner

The current incumbent is Lord Willy Bach, who represents the Labour Party.

The results at the last two elections, after the position was founded in 2012, are as follows:

The candidates running for the position at this election are as follows:

Candidate Party Rupert Oliver Matthews Conservative Party James Robert Moore Liberal Democrats Ross Willmott Labour and Co-operative Party

So, don’t forget to register and head to your local polling station on 6th May!

Featured image by: Omeiza Haruna