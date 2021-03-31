For Love of Lockdown

At a timely point, volunteer writer Ada Ughanwa pens a poem reflecting on a year of lockdowns.

As we leave the downs that locked us before,

We wait in eagerness to see what’s to come

The world as we know it, has changed its face whilst we sit at home waiting for another day

A day that seems so far yet it’s so close to come, our days will soon feel like days.

We will cherish every moment that we are out with nature, we will hug and appreciate our loved ones

We will look to the stars with no care in the word because we know that our time has come.

Cheers to June 21st, you are the beginning yet the end of life as we know it.

Here’s to new beginnings.

Header by Christos Alamaniotis