Taylor Swift vs Ginny & Georgia

Volunteer Writer, Katrina Maria Sweeney, discusses why Taylor Swift has a gripe against Netflix’s latest show

Trigger Warning: Strong language

Following the release of Netflix’s latest original series ‘Ginny & Georgia’, the show has met criticism for its discussion on the American singer/songwriter, Taylor Swift.

Taylor herself was significantly disappointed with the remarks made about her in the show, as Taylor shared a screenshot of subtitles which said: “What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift.”

Taylor continued saying:

‘Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard-working women by defining this horse shit as FuNnY’. Also, @Netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you, Happy Women’s History Month I guess’.

This dialogue in Ginny & Georgia displays problematic, misogynist remarks, condemning Taylor for her previous love life, whereby in 2010, Taylor was the subject of public scrutiny. Netflix’s ‘Miss Americana’ documentary that Taylor refers to, was released earlier this year and looked into the harsh treatment of Taylor Swift in the media. This particularly magnified how Taylor become the main target for world-wide slut-shaming, after navigating relationships and experiences, as most twenty-year-olds would. This series really displayed the detrimental effects of the media upon Taylor’s wellbeing and highlighted the disparity in how women are targeted in the media, in comparison to men, something Taylor highlights in her music video ‘The Man’ – such as when commenting on Leonardo DiCaprio in St Tropez partying with various women on a yacht and received no criticism.

Therefore, it is unsurprising that following Netflix’s documentary of Taylor’s life and the toll the condemnation and media took on her, they would agree to release a series that openly condemns her for the same issues she has previously suffered from. We need to actively reverse the mistakes of our past and not condemn women for their relationships in the same way that men are never criticised for their sexual encounters or relationships.

Since Taylor’s comment, Ginny & Georgia are yet to comment and Taylor has removed her documentary, ‘Miss Americana’ from Netflix. As such a powerful company, they should be held accountable for their content that will be seen by millions of viewers. It is a shame in 2021 we are still witnessing degrading, sexist comments like these, and on such a large platform for the world to see. Taylor highlighted the irony of this month being a celebration women, yet women are, as they so often have been, condemned and ridiculed. Thus it is understandable that Taylor has ‘bad blood’ with this show and Netflix, due to its outdated, sexist remarks, especially considering International Women’s Day.

We hope that this can encourage more progressive change that empowers and celebrates women without condemning women on issues that men receive no criticism for – displaying that in 2021, we are rejecting misogyny and advocating equality.

Edited by Sophie Alexander – Entertainment Editor

Header image by Annabel Smith