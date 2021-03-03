Loughborough Uni #1 in World for Sports Subjects

Loughborough University has today been named as the number 1 University in the World for Sports Subjects, according to the QS World Rankings.

This is the 5th year in a row for the University to be given the title and reflects the vast facilities and programmes available on the Midlands Campus.

The QS World Rankings compares universities from around the world on a variety of subject areas – Loughborough ranks within the top 100 universities in the world in most subjects.

Jack Moran, QS Spokesperson, added: “Once again, the QS World University Rankings by Subject indicates that Loughborough offers the world’s best educational program for those wishing to work in the sporting industry.

“With perfect scores among academics and employers alike, Loughborough’s education in Sports-related Subjects receives the seal of approval for both its academic standards and its graduate employees. We also find clear strengths in other areas, including outstanding offerings for Art & Design, Mechanical Engineering, and Communication & Media. After a challenging year for all in the sector, we congratulate all at Loughborough for their efforts to cultivate outstanding educational programs.”

Richard Taylor, Chief Operating Officer for Loughborough University, tweeted out this morning praising the University for the achievement:

He also noted that “other subjects are…available” at Loughborough…

Professor Mark Lewis, Dean of the School of Sport, Excercise and Health Sciences said:

“To be crowned best in the world for sports-related subjects for five years running is a truly incredible achievement. It is again down the hard-work and talent of our internationally-leading academic community that we continue to be the very best in the world and I am immensely proud.”

Loughborough has also been ranked in the global top 50 for Library and Information Management (14th) and Art and Design (31st).