The 2021 (Virtual) AU Lip Sync Battle

Each year, we look forward to the AU Lip Sync Battle. However, due to obvious reasons, this year’s event will be a bit different. Here’s a rundown of what this year’s AU Lip Sync Battle will look like.

I spoke to Rachel Caverhill, the AU Clubs Officer and the AU Vice President, about how this year’s lip sync battle will be different to previous years. Rachel said that “the event is fully virtual” in which the AU Clubs participating have “being taught choreography by AU Dance” through a number of video calls. This choreography will then be edited into one video which will be premiering tonight at 7pm on Youtube so, be sure to look out for a link on the 2021 AU Lip Sync Facebook events page to tune into the premiere! The vote to crown the winner of the lip sync battle will also be opened up to the public tonight, as well as through a panel of AU Exec.

Seven clubs are taking part this year: Netball, Women’s Hockey, Cheerleading, Trampolining, Lifesaving, Gymnastics and Women’s Rugby. Last year, AU Rowing were crowned the winners of the AU Lip Sync Battle however, with these seven groups participating, it is all to play for.

Even though this event is held virtually, Rachel said that the video calls and online choreography from AU Dance has “been a great way to get clubs socialising and engaging during lockdown”. A time which has undoubtedly been quite difficult for many of us. With this in mind, the AU Lip Sync Battle is also raising awareness for the charity Sporting Minds UK – who are aiming to raise awareness and provide support for sportspeople and their mental health. So far, this year’s AU Lip Sync Battle has raised nearly £500 for the charity! If you would like to donate to the great cause, the link to the JustGiving is here.

Be sure to tune into the premiere of the 2021 AU Lip Sync Battle at 7pm tonight!

Header image designed by Christos Alamaniotis.