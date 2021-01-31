How To Look After Your Mental Health During Exams

Label’s Entertainment Editor, Sophie Alexander, gives her five tips on how to look after your mental health during the exam period.

The exam period can be a stressful time and for many us, looking after our mental health can also prove to be a challenge. Never has exam pressure been felt so harshly than with the addition of a pandemic which is also chipping away at our minds. In this article, I hope to give you a few list of things you can do to keep your mind calm during this period:

1. Balance your time

Although it is important to revise for your exams, revision should not consume every waking moment of your life. Try setting aside time to relax and allow yourself to destress; whether that’s by doing some baking or reading a book, just do something you love doing.

2. Keep in touch with friends

It can feel rather isolating being stuck in your room all day, especially with this pandemic, which is why it’s important to reach out to friends and family when you’re feeling down or frustrated. Getting words of encouragement and advice could be just what you needed to hear. If you have friends who studying similar subjects, you could even ask to revise with them!

3. Get organised

As tempting as binge watching through a new Netflix series might be, organising yourself might keep you on top of your studies and provide you with less stress as exam day approaches. Maybe try planning out your days or sticking to a routine might help you feel less defeated.

4. Don’t work where you sleep

Try to keep your work separate from your resting place.

5. Get enough sleep and look after your health

It can be very easy for our sleep schedules to shift during exam season, but you shouldn’t forfeit your health to cram in an extra hour of revision late at night. Your mind will process all your revision much easier if it is well rested. Not only is it important to get enough sleep but since you’ll be sat at your desk all day, getting some exercise will do wonders for keeping you body and mind active and fresh.

If you find that your mental health is suffering tremendously, please do not hesitate to ask for help. The University has numerous ways of supporting students who are struggling; from booking a counselling appointment to calling their Nightline services.

All this support can be found further on their website: https://www.lboro.ac.uk/services/cds/wellbeing/mental-health/students/

Nightline Services: https://lsu.co.uk/welfare-diversity/nightline

Featured header image by Christos Alamaniotis.