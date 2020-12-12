What Films will Keep you cosy this Christmas?

Volunteer Writer, Leah Langley, takes us through the Christmas films that’ll get you in the festive mood

For a lot of people, Christmas is one of the best times of year for a variety of reasons. The food, the music and of course, the presents, but there is one aspect we cannot forget: the Christmas movies. But with such a wide selection, which film should we choose to get us in the festive spirit this Christmas?

There’s some old classics that we could get started with that bring back memories of Christmas joy throughout the years and never seem to get boring. There is definitely a long list that could be compiled but some favourites are:

The Holiday – A Christmas-set rom com with a star-studded cast that boasts the benefits of a classic rom com and all the Christmas joy. You can find yourself crying along with Cameron Diaz or dancing along with Kate Winslet and Eli Wallach.

Love Actually – Is it really Christmas if you haven’t watched this film? It is equally loved and loathed by people galore. It’s another rom come that’ll have you laughing and crying; you’ll definitely get in the Christmas mood for this movie (even if the dislike for Alan Rickman’s character is still prevalent all these years later!)

Meet Me in St Louis – Although this musical film is set in 1944, it’s still an old treasure that can be enjoyed by all generations. Join Judy Garland and sing along with “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” whilst allowing that warm Christmas cheer to encircle you.

A Christmas Carol – This 1951 feature is the finest adaptation of the legendary tale, written by Charles Dickens, to date. Ebenezer Scrooge experiences an unforgettable Christmas Eve as he is visited by the ghost of Christmas Past, Present and Future.

Whilst you can never go wrong with the classics, we cannot forget some of the more modern films that have grown stronger each year of viewing:

How the Grinch Stole Christmas – A true family film that gets everyone in the mood with Jim Carrey bringing plenty of improvised humour to the role of the Grinch. Even if this film may not be everyone’s cup-of-tea, we have to commend Carrey for the hours of makeup and costume he had endure for this role. Did you know he sought out Navy SEAL torture tactics to help him cope with the pain of his Grinch suit?

Elf – A Christmas comedy that truly marks the start of Christmas. Will Ferrell stars as a clownish orphan who is raised by Santa and his elves in the North Pole. Join him as he embarks on a trip to New York City to locate his biological father

Home Alone – The only thing truly Christmassy about this film is the time it is set, but it has become a family must-watch for the festive season. The film follows Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) who is left behind by his family as they go away for Christmas. Whilst home alone, Kevin is forced to deal with two dimwit thieves who try to break in and steal from the family. This results in hilarious slap-stick comedy brilliantly executed and makes for a fantastic viewing for the whole family

A new entry to the mix, this year, which seems to have everyone talking is Noelle. The Disney Plus film debuted on the streaming service on November 27th and has become a fan favourite already. Noelle, played by Anna Kendrick, is the daughter of Santa, who wishes she could spread her joy in the same vein as her father. Her brother Nick is training to take over from their father’s Christmas duties but is crumbling at the pressure. After running away, Noelle must find her brother and bring him back in time to save Christmas. Although this film seems to resemble that of Tim Allen’s, ‘Santa Clause’, it does weirdly aim to address the institutional misogyny that woman cannot fill the same role as a man. In this instance, Noelle cannot fill Santa’s role, despite the fact she is more ready and more capable than her brother. It’s safe to say this is by far one of the cheesiest films you’ll see this year with all the Christmas cliché’s and awful green screen you could ever wish for.

Edited by Sophie Alexander – Entertainment Editor

Image Header by Christos Alamaniotis – Assistant Head of design