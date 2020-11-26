BREAKING: VC Bob to Step Down

Vice-Chancellor, Robert Allison, has announced today that he plans to step down at the end of the academic year.

In an email to students, the Vice-Chancellor says that it was a “privilege to work here” and that he shall “always be grateful” to the Council (the University’s governing body) for inviting him to take on the role in 2012.

His announcement follows a meeting of the Council in which they began to develop a new “University Strategy”.

The Vice-Chancellor has had a cult following from students with many memes being made of him. He has also led Loughborough to be one of the top 10 Universities in the country from 19th in 2012.

A Vice-Chancellor can remain in office for “as long as the Council may determine”, but the Vice-Chancellor concluded that “it will be right for a new leader to take Loughborough forward”.

Sir Peter Bonfield CBE, the Chair of the University Council said: “Professor Allison is an outstanding Vice-Chancellor. He has displayed courageous leadership and has always had a very clear vision of what Loughborough should and could be. His assured guidance has ensured the continued development and success of the University over the past years.

“It has been a privilege to have worked alongside him. When he leaves Loughborough next summer, he will be very much missed and I wish him great success in what comes next.”

Christine Hodgson CBE, who will succeed Sir Peter as Senior Pro-Chancellor and Chair of Loughborough University Council in January 2021, added: “Professor Allison has guided Loughborough through a period of great success since his appointment in 2012. As a Loughborough alumna I have been delighted to see the outstanding journey on which he has taken the University, both in the UK and overseas.

“I look forward to working with him from January and also wish him all the very best for the future.”

In his email Prof. Allison stated that he is “hugely proud” of the University and has become “very attached”.

He added, “When the time comes for me to move on to the next stage of my life it will be a huge wrench

“I shall miss many things about Loughborough, in particular all of the students that make such an outstanding contribution to our success.”

The process to appoint the next Vice-Chancellor will begin “shortly”.

This is a breaking news story and more details will be added as they become known