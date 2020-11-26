Volunteer writer, Ada Ughanwa, shares 3 books which you may not usually pick up but will really engage you. With this second lockdown and more free time, these books are the perfect pick up.

With another lockdown in place, you’re probably wondering what is there to do? Well, going back to humble beginnings could be a good start and reading is exactly that. Not only is it intellectually stimulating, but, it’s a nice activity that you can do in the warmth of your home considering that the days get dark from 5 pm onwards, and the temperature drops to chilly degrees as well.

The last lockdown had me reading day in and day out for what felt like many years since I last picked up a book other than my usual textbooks or academic books for my degree. I found my long-lost love for reading and I’m going back to it since I have spare time on my hands.

My lockdown book recommendations are the following:

The Secret by Rhonda Byrne Nothing to Lose Book 1 by Edir Macedo The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People by Steven Covey

The Secret by Rhoda Byrne isn’t your everyday read. Squeezed into 198 pages and accompanied by a mysterious title, it leaves the reader in suspense wondering what the ‘secret’ really is. To sum it up in one sentence it’s about the Law of Attraction. You’re probably thinking, why are you recommending such a book? Well, although the concept is well known to most people, the way Byrne put the book together will give you a different insight into this matter. She explores the notions of visualisation and imagination; whatever you think about the most will manifest in your life.

I really enjoyed reading this because it brought a sense of happiness and well-being to me. No matter the circumstances that find yourself in, if you just visualise what you want to happen in your life and you think about it consistently then, indeed, it can and will become a reality. It was a lovely and optimistic read, perfect for the current climate that we are in and it will be good preparation for our new year resolutions and goals.

The book called Nothing to Lose is the first part of a three-part series by the author, Edir Macedo. It is an autobiography about a man’s outright determination to go to the depths of the earth just to achieve his goal- to start his own ministry in Brazil. The book outlines in detail his struggle as a young Christian wanting to preach the gospel to people who were downtrodden, depressed, and helpless. Macedo’s passion to help people led him to found his own ministry which is now in more than 20 countries including that of the UK.

Out of all three recommendations, this one tops them all for me because, it demonstrates how self-determination helps us to overcome our difficulties, problems, and setbacks in life. It also shows how much resilience is needed in life in order to achieve our goals and dreams. You do not need to be religious to read this book, it is an insightful read that will definitely change your outlook on life and humanity as a whole. Its main principle is that there’s always light at the end of the tunnel.

Last but certainly not least, I want to highlight a popular read called The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People. This book comes under the self-help genre and it illustrates seven key characteristics that enable you to become successful. Not a quick fix if that’s what you’re after but, its methodical tips if implemented successfully, will ensure efficiency, effectiveness, and equity.

The 7 Habits are the following:

Be proactive Begin with the End in Mind Put First Things First Think Win-Win Seek first to understand, then to be understood Synergize Sharpen the Saw

These habits although common-sensical will make profound impacts in your life. I loved reading this because it made me understand the mistakes I was making in life and it explained the reasoning behind it. It helped and is still helping me to correct my habits to bring about more positive changes in my life. Additionally, it was a real eye-opener and a blessing in disguise, probably one of the best books I’ve read in my life, it honestly clarified all my doubts and has helped me to have a better footing in life. Can’t recommend it enough- although 381 pages is a bit lengthy, the pearls inside of this are worth the read.

