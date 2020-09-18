21 new Coronavirus cases reported in Loughborough | Case Update 17/9

Coronavirus cases have shot up in the last week, with at least 21 individuals testing positive in Loughborough, up from just three the week before, a 600% increase.

21 positive cases were confirmed last week across Loughborough, of which three were located in the Loughborough University area which covers campus, William Morris Hall and the Old Ashby Road area.

Another three were reported in the Storer & Queens Park area, which covers the Student Triangle.

Cases have been rising across the country, and Loughborough is no exception, adding to a total of 72 new cases across Charnwood in the week ending September 13th.

The Label COVID-19 Case tracker is updated each weekday with the latest 7-day figures. Data from PHE is 4 days delayed.

Prior to last week, Loughborough had been ‘case-free’ for two weeks, and the campus area had not reported a single case since mid-May. The campus has now reported at least 24 cases in the last fortnight, including up to three at the weekend.

Due to the reporting method by Public Health England, which only reports a 7-day rolling total and excludes case numbers from areas with less than 2 cases, it is possible that the real figures are higher than the statistics suggest.

With students returning to Loughborough, the student areas of town have seen an increase in cases, with another dramatic rise expected on campus over the next few weeks.

Label will be updating the figures on our Loughborough Coronavirus Map every weekday with the latest figures, and will post weekly updates on the latest situation across the town each Thursday.

Notes on Methodology

Cases at the local-level are split into Middle Super Output Areas (MSOAs) – small areas with around 7,200 average population.

Counts of between 0 and 2 cases per MSOA are shown as ‘0-2’, to protect the identity of those who have tested positive in that area, and therefore no data is available until cases hit 3 in each MSOA.

Data is collected by Public Health England, and is updated every 7 days for each calendar week, at a 4 day delay. Weekly data is published on Thursdays. You can download a copy of the latest data for Loughborough here.