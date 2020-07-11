LIVE: Loughborough Students RFC v England U21 (2010)

LSU Media
Loughborough Students face a strong England U20 side in the second edition of the Dan James Memorial Match.

Live coverage presented by Simon Bushell starts at 1:30pm, with Kick off at 2:15pm.

The match celebrates the life of England Students hooker Dan James, who died in September 2008, 18 months after he was paralysed in a training ground accident. James was hugely successful in his time at Loughborough, playing in two Championship-winning Loughborough teams, including scoring two tries in the 2006 final against Bath.

First broadcast on 19th May 2010.

