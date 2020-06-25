Boris Johnson Announces Further Easing to Lockdown

In a statement to Parliament, the Prime Minister has announced significant changes to the lockdown measures put in place at the end of March.

From the 4th July, the recommendation from the Government is to remain 1 metre apart where necessary, although 2 metres is still recommended when possible. Mr Johnson called this “1 metre plus”. This is part of a gradual phased reduction to the lockdown which has now become guidance rather than law.

In his statement, Mr Johnson also outlined other measures being reduced on the 4th July.

Meetings of two households can take place inside as long as everyone keeps to 1 metre distances.

Restaurants and pubs are to be reopened, but without bar service and a “visitor book” style of signing in.

Hairdressers will be reopened, with staff told to wear protective visors and gloves when dealing with customers.

Places of worship are to reopen allowing weddings and ceremonies to take place with a maximum of 30 people.

Hotels and campsites are to be reopened with social distancing measures in place.

Outdoor leisure activities such as sport can resume as long as it’s non-contact sport.

Libraries will also be reopening.

Nightclubs, including those in Loughborough, will remain closed for the foreseeable future and Mr Johnson announced that the Government will also be holding meetings with the arts industry to make plans for theatres and cinemas to reopen in the coming months.

Mr Johnson also reiterated the Government’s hope that schools will return in full come September.

In other news, the Downing Street Press Briefings will, as of tomorrow, only take place when the Government have significant announcements to make.

