LSU Ends COVID-19 Furlough for Student Staff

Today, Loughborough Students’ Union has announced that they have ended furlough payments to Student Staff as of June 30th, with Student Staff who would normally have continued to work over the summer not receiving paychecks over the holiday period.

The Students’ Union put all Student Staff onto the Job Retention Scheme at the end of March, and despite ending the scheme now, have made no indication that students will be brought back to work over summer, possibly leaving some students who rely on the scheme in financial limbo.

In a statement sent to all Student Staff by Director of Marketing Jo Gregory-Brough, Union President Salomé Doré (who previously fought for Student Staff to be put onto the scheme) said that “during normal circumstances, we would see the majority of our Student Staff Team leaving Loughborough to enjoy the well-deserved summer break.”

“As a result of this, we will cease to pay our student/causal members of staff from the 30th June 2020.”

In the statement, LSU also said that the final payment to students has already happened – on June 14th – but should have included the salary up until the end of June 2020. However, for many students this has not been the case, and pay checks have been the same as seen in previous months under the scheme, without the additional 16 days included.

The SU claims that “during normal circumstances, we would see the majority of our Student Staff Team leaving Loughborough to enjoy the well-deserved summer break” and therefore “as a result, throughout the summer period (July-August) we typically see very few students/causal members of staff completing shifts during this period, this summer will be no different.”

Are you a member of Student Staff? Is this change going to affect you? If so, we’d love to hear your thoughts. Feel free to comment below or email us.