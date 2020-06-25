Dear my Future Self

Returning Media Volunteer, Meg Jocson Ong, shares a beautiful letter to her future self about the uncertain future.

Dear Future Me,

I hope you’re doing well. Hopefully, the coronavirus is on its last chapter and life feels somewhat normal again.

I hope it gets better than how it is right now. You’re used to things falling into place somehow but now it’s different. Not knowing when you’re going back to England is saddening and as someone who enjoys scheduling everything in advance, not having a solid plan for the foreseeable future frightens me.

The question that gets me thinking a lot nowadays is: What happens after graduation?. It’s hard to tell if employers will be hiring many graduates in this economy as thousands of others are losing their jobs. The venture into graduate school is questionable because classes are online and I would still have to pay the full international tuition fees. I hope that whatever happens to you, it’s for the best – whether that’s landing a graduate job, going back to university for your masters, or taking a well-deserved break after four years of continuous work and effort.

This whole experience has taught me a lot. Quarantine specifically has shown me who I really care about and who really cares about me. Those friends who message me throughout the months of physical distancing are keeping me sane and loved. Even if it is just small talk. Keep these people close to you even after the pandemic – they stuck by you even though they didn’t know when they’ll see you again. Keep on communicating with these people and don’t be afraid of making new bonds, there are so many people who want to talk but don’t have the confidence to do so.

I can’t wait to be where you are currently.

I hope you are keeping safe and are surrounded by people who help you grow.

Warm regards,

Meg in May 2020

Featured image by: Sofia Azcona