Results Day 2019

So, you’ve made it! Congratulations! You have ridden the storm of A-Levels and now you’re ready for the next wave – Loughborough!

With a wealth of opportunities and support, whatever you put into Loughborough, you will get out. Make the most of Fresher’s and the next few years in this little Leicestershire town as there will be something for you here.

Fresher’s can be a very overwhelming experience, with a huge amount of independence, new faces, societies and sports thrown in your face to deal with, so here are a few things to look out for and a few words of advice.

If you are living in halls this year your hall will have its own independent itinerary for Fresher’s to expose you to the delights of the Union and Loughborough town clubs, such as Revs, Echos and Firefly. Do not wear any nice shoes out or you will regret it! As strange as it may be, your hall will have a theme and dress up accordingly – I know, it does seem strange, but throw yourself into it and it could be 2 of the best weeks of your life. Yes, it will be annoying that they’re teaching you a chant for a thing called “The Sing-Off”, but as soon as you enter Room 1, I guarantee you’ll be desperate to win it!

One thing I cannot stress enough is to get involved! Make sure you go to the sports bazaar on the 28th September and the societies bazaar on the 29th September, don’t let your nerves get the better of you and hold back! Everyone else is in the same position and is probably finding it just as daunting as you! You never know, you might meet your best friends for the next few years or the love of your life! Have a look on the LSU website to look how you can get involved into other areas of the university such as through Media, Welfare, Action and RAG too.

Here at Label, we’d love for you to join us. Whether you’re a budding writer or designer, we would love for you to write on topics that YOU want to write! Check out all of the other sections of Media that you can get involved with, where you can gain industry experience to put on your CV in areas such as Television, Radio and Photography.

We’re so excited for you to join us in September!

See you very soon.

Photo by Cole Keister on Unsplash